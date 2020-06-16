3813 Atlantic Ave

Amenities
Spacious, Luxurious NY Style Artist Loft 1 block from beach & boardwalk with amazing skylights & floor to ceiling, wall to wall windows with Stunning Ocean Views in desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood. Over sized master bedroom suite with private bathroom & walk in closet. Gas fireplace, 3 elegantly tiled bathrooms that you must see to appreciate. 1575 sqft of absolute luxury living space and 1575 sqft of flex space with endless possibilities that includes the rear workshop, & large open space for entertaining. Quick, easy access in & out of the city from Route 322 Black Horse Pike. 3150 sqft of commercial Space downstairs is also available for 4k per month or lease the whole building for $6450 a month NNN directly across the street from the new Stockton University Island Campus!!