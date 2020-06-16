All apartments in Atlantic City
3813 Atlantic Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:02 PM

3813 Atlantic Ave

3813 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 481-7745
Location

3813 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Spacious, Luxurious NY Style Artist Loft 1 block from beach & boardwalk with amazing skylights & floor to ceiling, wall to wall windows with Stunning Ocean Views in desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood. Over sized master bedroom suite with private bathroom & walk in closet. Gas fireplace, 3 elegantly tiled bathrooms that you must see to appreciate. 1575 sqft of absolute luxury living space and 1575 sqft of flex space with endless possibilities that includes the rear workshop, & large open space for entertaining. Quick, easy access in & out of the city from Route 322 Black Horse Pike. 3150 sqft of commercial Space downstairs is also available for 4k per month or lease the whole building for $6450 a month NNN directly across the street from the new Stockton University Island Campus!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
3813 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3813 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 3813 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 3813 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 3813 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3813 Atlantic Ave has accessible units.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
