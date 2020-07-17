38 N IOWA Ave

Amenities

Welcome to the new Atlantic City.....This grand old Duchess of a home sits on a beautiful wide avenue, Iowa. It is just 1 block from the shopping on Atlantic ave and about 2.5 blocks to the world famous Atlantic City Board walk and beach. We have given this grand old lady a total make over....All brand new floors, windows, and beautiful bathrooms. The kitchen features all stainless steal appliances; dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and of course a gas stove. Add in the granite counter tops for a perfect kitchen. All the apartments are brand new and have never been lived in. All apartments offer 2 bedrooms, a dinning area, kitchen, upgraded shower and bathroom, and a full living room. So pick your pleasure 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th floor and join us