Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

38 N IOWA Ave

38 North Iowa Avenue · (609) 706-5551
Location

38 North Iowa Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the new Atlantic City.....This grand old Duchess of a home sits on a beautiful wide avenue, Iowa. It is just 1 block from the shopping on Atlantic ave and about 2.5 blocks to the world famous Atlantic City Board walk and beach. We have given this grand old lady a total make over....All brand new floors, windows, and beautiful bathrooms. The kitchen features all stainless steal appliances; dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and of course a gas stove. Add in the granite counter tops for a perfect kitchen. All the apartments are brand new and have never been lived in. All apartments offer 2 bedrooms, a dinning area, kitchen, upgraded shower and bathroom, and a full living room. So pick your pleasure 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th floor and join us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N IOWA Ave have any available units?
38 N IOWA Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 N IOWA Ave have?
Some of 38 N IOWA Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N IOWA Ave currently offering any rent specials?
38 N IOWA Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N IOWA Ave pet-friendly?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave offer parking?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave does not offer parking.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave have a pool?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave does not have a pool.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave have accessible units?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 N IOWA Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 N IOWA Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 N IOWA Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
