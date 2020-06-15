All apartments in Atlantic City
2917 Sunset Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:06 PM

2917 Sunset Ave

2917 Sunset Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads out to the back deck! Laundry room and full bathroom complete the first floor. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spacious closet. Two more ample sized bedrooms w/deck access and modern & stylish full bath! Located on the bay, you have amazing AC/skyline views for days!! Huge backyard deck & docks for your boat and jet skis! Perfect spot to hang your hat and relax on the BAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Sunset Ave have any available units?
2917 Sunset Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2917 Sunset Ave have?
Some of 2917 Sunset Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Sunset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Sunset Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Sunset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Sunset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave offer parking?
No, 2917 Sunset Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Sunset Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave have a pool?
No, 2917 Sunset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave have accessible units?
No, 2917 Sunset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Sunset Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Sunset Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2917 Sunset Ave has units with air conditioning.
