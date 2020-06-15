2917 Sunset Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads out to the back deck! Laundry room and full bathroom complete the first floor. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spacious closet. Two more ample sized bedrooms w/deck access and modern & stylish full bath! Located on the bay, you have amazing AC/skyline views for days!! Huge backyard deck & docks for your boat and jet skis! Perfect spot to hang your hat and relax on the BAY!