2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Bayfront in Atlantic City. This 2nd Floor Apartment has a a new kitchen and remodeled bathroom with a stand up shower. The apartment has a street level entrance to a second floor apartment. Full sized stacked Washer/Dryer is shared with one other apartment. Gas Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and microwave included. Plenty of kitchen storage space with two pantry closets. Window AC provided by tenant but ceiling fans are in place. Baseboard hot water heat. Listing agent to screen all applicants $35 per adult 18 yrs and older. Minimum income requirement and credit score needed to be approved. There is a bank of single car garages that can be leased separately from the owner if desired. Otherwise street parking. Inquire with Listing agent for the garage details. Utilities included in the rent. VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR available upon request.