Atlantic City, NJ
118 S Kingston Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:09 PM

118 S Kingston Ave

118 South Kingston Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.5 bath home features hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, spacious living room with gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light, dining room and gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry, cozy breakfast nook and countertop seating + bonus den!! 6 spacious bedrooms in the main house and 3.5 sleek and modern bathrooms. Ground floor features a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with a full kitchen, living room and laundry room w/ private entrance! Outside enjoy a large covered front deck with an awesome view of the ocean and ample back yard deck with plenty of space to BBQ and entertain! Located in the Lower Chelsea District of AC, enjoy being both family-oriented and close to the action!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Kingston Ave have any available units?
118 S Kingston Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 S Kingston Ave have?
Some of 118 S Kingston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 S Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Kingston Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 118 S Kingston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave offer parking?
No, 118 S Kingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 S Kingston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 118 S Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 118 S Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 S Kingston Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 S Kingston Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 S Kingston Ave has units with air conditioning.
