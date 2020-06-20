118 S Kingston Ave

Amenities

SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.5 bath home features hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, spacious living room with gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light, dining room and gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry, cozy breakfast nook and countertop seating + bonus den!! 6 spacious bedrooms in the main house and 3.5 sleek and modern bathrooms. Ground floor features a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with a full kitchen, living room and laundry room w/ private entrance! Outside enjoy a large covered front deck with an awesome view of the ocean and ample back yard deck with plenty of space to BBQ and entertain! Located in the Lower Chelsea District of AC, enjoy being both family-oriented and close to the action!!