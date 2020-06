Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Stunning large one bedroom corner condo with terrific views at the marvelous Berkely. Stylishly and completely remodeled. Open floor plan. Beautiful up-scale kitchen and baths. Large bedroom. Great deck. Panoramic views of town and ocean. The Berkley has superior amenities and professional staff. 24 hour security. One car parking included in the yearly rental which starts May 22, 2020. YEARLY RENTAL. Asking $1,900 per month.