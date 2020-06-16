1 S Plaza Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths. This center hall colonial is eye-catching from the street with sumptuous exterior details like its new red roof and continues to stun inside with intricate plaster moldings and distinctive original tiling. Off of the welcoming entry foyer, a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace flows into the 1st of the home’s 2 sunrooms. The dining area is anchored by a 2nd wood-burning fireplace and leads into the upgraded kitchen, where sophisticated wood cabinetry and stone countertops are a welcome sight to any home chef. A beverage bar with a second sink and a wine refrigerator is an added bonus, as is the 2nd sunroom adjacent to the dining room. 7 bedrooms and 3 and a 1/2 bathsencompass the 2nd and 3rd floors. The 2nd floor hosts 4 of the bedrooms, including the roomy master suite featuring a spacious seating area.The 3rd floor gives way to 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, and can be closed off when not in use. Convenience abounds with the home’s 2 laundry rooms, large basement, fenced yard, security system, and central air on the main floor. A detached garage with off-street parking is yet another rare and desirable feature of this truly special home. Located on Chelsea’s premiere Plaza Place, this home is situated just 2 blocks to the best beach on the island and 1 block to the bay.