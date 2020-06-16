All apartments in Atlantic City
Find more places like 1 S Plaza Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic City, NJ
/
1 S Plaza Pl
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:13 AM

1 S Plaza Pl

1 South Plaza Place · (609) 703-8592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths. This center hall colonial is eye-catching from the street with sumptuous exterior details like its new red roof and continues to stun inside with intricate plaster moldings and distinctive original tiling. Off of the welcoming entry foyer, a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace flows into the 1st of the home’s 2 sunrooms. The dining area is anchored by a 2nd wood-burning fireplace and leads into the upgraded kitchen, where sophisticated wood cabinetry and stone countertops are a welcome sight to any home chef. A beverage bar with a second sink and a wine refrigerator is an added bonus, as is the 2nd sunroom adjacent to the dining room. 7 bedrooms and 3 and a 1/2 bathsencompass the 2nd and 3rd floors. The 2nd floor hosts 4 of the bedrooms, including the roomy master suite featuring a spacious seating area.The 3rd floor gives way to 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, and can be closed off when not in use. Convenience abounds with the home’s 2 laundry rooms, large basement, fenced yard, security system, and central air on the main floor. A detached garage with off-street parking is yet another rare and desirable feature of this truly special home. Located on Chelsea’s premiere Plaza Place, this home is situated just 2 blocks to the best beach on the island and 1 block to the bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 S Plaza Pl have any available units?
1 S Plaza Pl has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 S Plaza Pl have?
Some of 1 S Plaza Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 S Plaza Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1 S Plaza Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 S Plaza Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1 S Plaza Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1 S Plaza Pl does offer parking.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 S Plaza Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl have a pool?
No, 1 S Plaza Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl have accessible units?
No, 1 S Plaza Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 S Plaza Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 S Plaza Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 S Plaza Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 S Plaza Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity