Wolfeboro, NH
470 SEWALL Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

470 SEWALL Road

470 Sewall Road · (603) 569-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Wolfeboro
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2884 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home with a wonderful living room where you can read a book on a rainy day near a roaring fire, or play puzzles and games; a home where you often hear loons calling to each other at night - then this will be a wonderful spot for you. But is there a reason this home is still referred to as a camp, by some, for the kitchen, while fully equipped, doesn't have the latest in upscale appliances, and the bathrooms are utilitarian at best. This home is really about enjoying the lake, but it will not provide a spa-like experience for those who prefer fancier amenities on vacation. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOBUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 SEWALL Road have any available units?
470 SEWALL Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 SEWALL Road have?
Some of 470 SEWALL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 SEWALL Road currently offering any rent specials?
470 SEWALL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 SEWALL Road pet-friendly?
No, 470 SEWALL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolfeboro.
Does 470 SEWALL Road offer parking?
Yes, 470 SEWALL Road does offer parking.
Does 470 SEWALL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 SEWALL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 SEWALL Road have a pool?
Yes, 470 SEWALL Road has a pool.
Does 470 SEWALL Road have accessible units?
No, 470 SEWALL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 470 SEWALL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 SEWALL Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 SEWALL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 SEWALL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
