470 SEWALL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home with a wonderful living room where you can read a book on a rainy day near a roaring fire, or play puzzles and games; a home where you often hear loons calling to each other at night - then this will be a wonderful spot for you. But is there a reason this home is still referred to as a camp, by some, for the kitchen, while fully equipped, doesn't have the latest in upscale appliances, and the bathrooms are utilitarian at best. This home is really about enjoying the lake, but it will not provide a spa-like experience for those who prefer fancier amenities on vacation. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOBUR.