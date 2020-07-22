17 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH with parking
"I'm going home back to New Hampshire /I'm so determined, I'm so determined /To lay in lakes and see my sisters." (-- Matt Pond, "New Hampshire")
A number of people are feeling the same sentiment, determined to call New Hampshire home. If you are looking for a quiet city, with a less-crowded feel than a typical city of its size, then Rochester, located in the southeast corner of the state, is the place for you. And if you don't have sisters, that's OK, too--brothers abound and are welcome! Come along as we explore your different options for renting an apartment in Rochester.
This city is contains two villages, Gonic and East Rochester, both with their own neighborhoods and characteristics. The weather in Rochester is pretty predictable, with hot summers and winters that can be bone-chillingly cold. You can practice and become an expert in carving ice sculptures in no time. Cost-of-living index estimates for Rochester are higher than the national median by 20%. Those interested in finding rental housing in New Hampshire will be delighted to know that the rentals in this city average pretty low, however--lower than the state median, and only slightly above the national average. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.