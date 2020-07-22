Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday (June 26).

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
12 School Street
12 School St, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
114 High Street
114 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Large one bedroom, full bath apartment with off street parking. Open concept living on one level. Rent includes hot water, water/sewer, plowing and landscaping. Tenant pays electric and heat. No pets, no smoking please.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Bay Tree Lane
4 Bay Road, Farmington, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1940 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED RENTAL: Quality upgraded condo with a first floor master suite, open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, tastefully decorated and ready for your family! Condo has stainless appliances, updated washer/dryer, Wifi, a great deck
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fourth Street
10 Fourth Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Beautiful one & two bedroom apartments in the heart of historic downtown Dover. The two bedroom units have a master bedroom en suite & a 3/4 bath w/5' shower. The one bedroom units have one full bath.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
City Guide for Rochester, NH

"I'm going home back to New Hampshire /I'm so determined, I'm so determined /To lay in lakes and see my sisters." (-- Matt Pond, "New Hampshire")

A number of people are feeling the same sentiment, determined to call New Hampshire home. If you are looking for a quiet city, with a less-crowded feel than a typical city of its size, then Rochester, located in the southeast corner of the state, is the place for you. And if you don't have sisters, that's OK, too--brothers abound and are welcome! Come along as we explore your different options for renting an apartment in Rochester.

This city is contains two villages, Gonic and East Rochester, both with their own neighborhoods and characteristics. The weather in Rochester is pretty predictable, with hot summers and winters that can be bone-chillingly cold. You can practice and become an expert in carving ice sculptures in no time. Cost-of-living index estimates for Rochester are higher than the national median by 20%. Those interested in finding rental housing in New Hampshire will be delighted to know that the rentals in this city average pretty low, however--lower than the state median, and only slightly above the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rochester, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

