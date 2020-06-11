All apartments in Plymouth
4 Webster St
4 Webster St

4 Webster St · (603) 536-1223
Location

4 Webster St, Plymouth, NH 03264

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
4 Webster St can be either a 4 or 5 bedroom depending on your group size. Efficient layout, new kitchen, nice yard area and thermostat in every bedroom (you won't find any other landlords offering that at PSU)! Also for those concerned with global warming the entire building is powered by the sun! 52 solar electric panels, at a total of 13kw produce all the power that building uses, that is awesome!! This unit is also equipped with A/C, yep you heard me right it has got A/C. The A/C runs from a mini-split heat pump which will also provide heating in the winter, for anyone out there that cares about the health of our planet this is the most efficient, least polluting way to cool/heat a home!

Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!

Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!

You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!

Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.

copy and paste: https://ocr.floorplanner.com/4-webster
"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Webster St have any available units?
4 Webster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, NH.
What amenities does 4 Webster St have?
Some of 4 Webster St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
4 Webster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Webster St pet-friendly?
No, 4 Webster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 4 Webster St offer parking?
Yes, 4 Webster St does offer parking.
Does 4 Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Webster St have a pool?
No, 4 Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 4 Webster St have accessible units?
No, 4 Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Webster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Webster St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Webster St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Webster St has units with air conditioning.
