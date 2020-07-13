Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Londonderry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
18 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
24 Orchard View Drive
24 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH
Studio
$550
379 sqft
Gorgeous, updated office rental space shared with well-known local esthetician. Room is 13'9" x 11' with a/c, heat, electric, wifi and coffee bar included! Shared space includes Unit 6's front desk, reception area, hallway and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Londonderry

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
47 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,200
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Londonderry, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Londonderry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

