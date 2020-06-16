83 Pine Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. The kitchen provides a good amount of cabinetry and features french doors that open up to the fenced-in backyard, all new appliances including washer and dryer. Great natural lighting throughout the home. Good sized living room and one bedroom located on the first floor, as well as two on the second floor. One full bathroom in the home located on the second floor. The basement has access to the auto open, one car garage. Conveniently located near hospitals, schools, downtown, and shopping. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal. Pets negotiable for an extra $50/mo, No Smoking. Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked. Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.

State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409