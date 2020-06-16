All apartments in Laconia
Laconia, NH
83 Pine Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

83 Pine Street

83 Pine Street
Location

83 Pine Street, Laconia, NH 03246

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. The kitchen provides a good amount of cabinetry and features french doors that open up to the fenced-in backyard, all new appliances including washer and dryer. Great natural lighting throughout the home. Good sized living room and one bedroom located on the first floor, as well as two on the second floor. One full bathroom in the home located on the second floor. The basement has access to the auto open, one car garage. Conveniently located near hospitals, schools, downtown, and shopping. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal. Pets negotiable for an extra $50/mo, No Smoking. Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked. Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.
State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Pine Street have any available units?
83 Pine Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Pine Street have?
Some of 83 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 83 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 83 Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 83 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 83 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 83 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 83 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 Pine Street has units with air conditioning.
