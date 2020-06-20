88 South Lincoln St - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment. Two bedrooms on the first floor, two upstairs. Built in 1890, this apartment is full of character and beautiful detailing. This unit includes a very large screened in porch in the front and another unscreened porch in the back. Hardwood floors downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs. Also features a very large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dish washer.

No Pets - No Smoking



$2000 includes heat

$1800 does not include heat



Rent includes - Heat, Hot Water, Water/Sewer, Plowing and Lawn Care