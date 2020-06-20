All apartments in Keene
Find more places like 88 South Lincoln St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keene, NH
/
88 South Lincoln St - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

88 South Lincoln St - 1

88 S Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

88 S Lincoln St, Keene, NH 03431

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment. Two bedrooms on the first floor, two upstairs. Built in 1890, this apartment is full of character and beautiful detailing. This unit includes a very large screened in porch in the front and another unscreened porch in the back. Hardwood floors downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs. Also features a very large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dish washer.
No Pets - No Smoking

$2000 includes heat
$1800 does not include heat

Rent includes - Heat, Hot Water, Water/Sewer, Plowing and Lawn Care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have any available units?
88 South Lincoln St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keene, NH.
What amenities does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have?
Some of 88 South Lincoln St - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 South Lincoln St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
88 South Lincoln St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 South Lincoln St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keene.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 offer parking?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have a pool?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 South Lincoln St - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 South Lincoln St - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave
Keene, NH 03431

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Worcester, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHChicopee, MA
Amherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MA
North Amherst, MAEast Merrimack, NHFranklin, NHConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Keene State CollegeBecker College
Clark UniversityGreenfield Community College
University of Massachusetts-Amherst