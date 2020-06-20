All apartments in Keene
153 Spruce Street - 1

153 Spruce St · (603) 876-5034
Location

153 Spruce St, Keene, NH 03431

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Complete with eat in kitchen, laundry room and beautiful hardwood floors.

Rent includes: Laundry Hookups, Water/Sewer, Trash, Plowing and Lawn Care
NO PETS - NO SMOKING
Attractive 2 family in a very convenient location, close to town, hospital and bike path! Current owner has renovated and upgraded both kitchens, baths, heating systems and electrical service. All wood floors throughout just refinished! The property is in excellent condition throughout. First floor has 2 bedroom unit and a 4 bedroom upstairs (2nd and 3rd floors).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have any available units?
153 Spruce Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keene, NH.
What amenities does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have?
Some of 153 Spruce Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Spruce Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
153 Spruce Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Spruce Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keene.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 153 Spruce Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Spruce Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
