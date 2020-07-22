Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Hampton, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hampton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
502 High Street
502 High St, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
30070 sqft
Year Round! Two bedroom apartment with assigned parking! Ample cabinet and counter space in the kitchen! Newer carpets and AC. Tenant responsible for electric/heat. Shared coin-op laundry. Additional storage space available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
461 Ocean Boulevard
461 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
-Seabreeze Condo for your winter rental. Ocean and marsh views. Two bedroom, one bath. Eat in kitchen, fireplace, washer and dryer. This winter rental is $1500.00 per month includes utilities. Beach across the street. Easy commute to highways.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
530 High Street
530 High Street, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Beautifully decorated and maintained condo with an easy walk to North Beach. Winter rental available 10/1/20-5/20/21. Suitable for a couple. One garage space. Utilities extra. No pets, No smoking. Background and credit checks apply.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton

16 O St

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
30 High Street
30 High Street, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath Home with Custom Cabinets and Fireplace, Recently Updated to Include: New Energy Efficient Windows, Doors, Fully Applianced Kitchen in Stainless finish, Hardwood, Tile floors and New Carpeting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
6367 sqft
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Ocean Drive
124 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Summer 2020, three weeks available. Great price weekly price of 1500.00. Three bedroom one bath apartment located across the street from beautiful Seabrook Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
3 Units Available
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
6 Temple Street, Unit 3
6 Temple Street, Newburyport, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom - Downtown Newburyport - Spacious downtown condo with large kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room. There is plenty of storage and space for a small office.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
192 Willard Avenue
192 Willard Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Simply stunning apartment & prime Little Harbour location! This sun-drenched, fully- & lovingly-renovated 1st floor apartment of a 2-unit duplex checks all the boxes! A light and bright common entryway leads directly into the sunroom of the unit,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Woodbury Avenue
1420 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1426 sqft
Great space and close to shopping and approximately a mile and half to downtown Portsmouth. Wood floors, open concept living room dining room,3 bedrooms and 2 other rooms to use as an office etc. Tenants require 24 hour notice. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hampton, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hampton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

