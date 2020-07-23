All apartments in Grafton County
Find more places like 98 Noon Peak Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grafton County, NH
/
98 Noon Peak Road
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:30 AM

98 Noon Peak Road

98 Noon Peak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

98 Noon Peak Road, Grafton County, NH 03215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Garden level, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for seasonal rental for 2020/21 winter season. Beautifully furnished and well equipped, hardwood floors in main living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Fresh updates in the kitchen include granite counter tops and updated appliances. Enjoy the sunroom located right off of the master suite, which is also connected to the living room. Convenient outside access off of the sunroom that leads to your own private patio overlooking the views. Gather around the wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room. Tenant takes over the electric bill for the term of the lease. Shuttle stop is just outside at the end of the driveway for convenient transportation around the valley and to the mountain. This property has a White Mountain Athletic Club membership, so that tenants may access the club for a daily fee. Ask about the Covid19 clause, in the case that the ski resort cannot open next winter or severe travel restrictions are imposed. Lease term is November 1st 2020 - May 5th 2021. Don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Noon Peak Road have any available units?
98 Noon Peak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grafton County, NH.
What amenities does 98 Noon Peak Road have?
Some of 98 Noon Peak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Noon Peak Road currently offering any rent specials?
98 Noon Peak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Noon Peak Road pet-friendly?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road offer parking?
Yes, 98 Noon Peak Road offers parking.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road have a pool?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road does not have a pool.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road have accessible units?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Noon Peak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Noon Peak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAKeene, NHLondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, MEDerry, NH
Somersworth, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University