98 Noon Peak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Garden level, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for seasonal rental for 2020/21 winter season. Beautifully furnished and well equipped, hardwood floors in main living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Fresh updates in the kitchen include granite counter tops and updated appliances. Enjoy the sunroom located right off of the master suite, which is also connected to the living room. Convenient outside access off of the sunroom that leads to your own private patio overlooking the views. Gather around the wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room. Tenant takes over the electric bill for the term of the lease. Shuttle stop is just outside at the end of the driveway for convenient transportation around the valley and to the mountain. This property has a White Mountain Athletic Club membership, so that tenants may access the club for a daily fee. Ask about the Covid19 clause, in the case that the ski resort cannot open next winter or severe travel restrictions are imposed. Lease term is November 1st 2020 - May 5th 2021. Don't delay!