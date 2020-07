Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental****Beautiful End Unit in the back row at Manor Estates! Come enjoy 680 feet of sandy beach on crystal clear Newfound Lake. Large deck with lake views in a private setting. Two bedrooms on the second floor, first bedroom has a Queen bed and the second bedroom has 2 twin beds. This exceptionally clean condo has a finished basement with 2 twin beds. Bring your kayaks or canoe and get ready to enjoy a week or two on Newfound Lake. Sleeps 6. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.