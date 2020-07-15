4 Birchwood Road

Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental****Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo unit available on Newfound Lake. Spend time lounging near the pool, practice your tennis or spend the afternoon on the sandy beach. This rental has it all! A/C and wifi. The "Ledges" is one of the most sought after areas on Newfound Lake with almost 1500ft of pristine shoreline. It’s meticulously maintained and amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playground, private beach, canoe and kayak storage racks and a clubhouse. It’s within a short drive of Wellington Sate Park. Truly a spectacular summer vacation property! Sleeps 6. Two Queen beds and set of twin bunks. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.