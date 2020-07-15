All apartments in Grafton County
4 Birchwood Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

4 Birchwood Road

4 Birchwood · (603) 717-1399
Location

4 Birchwood, Grafton County, NH 03222

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1867 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
****Weekly Summer Rental****Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo unit available on Newfound Lake. Spend time lounging near the pool, practice your tennis or spend the afternoon on the sandy beach. This rental has it all! A/C and wifi. The "Ledges" is one of the most sought after areas on Newfound Lake with almost 1500ft of pristine shoreline. It’s meticulously maintained and amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playground, private beach, canoe and kayak storage racks and a clubhouse. It’s within a short drive of Wellington Sate Park. Truly a spectacular summer vacation property! Sleeps 6. Two Queen beds and set of twin bunks. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Birchwood Road have any available units?
4 Birchwood Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Birchwood Road have?
Some of 4 Birchwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Birchwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Birchwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Birchwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Birchwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 4 Birchwood Road offer parking?
No, 4 Birchwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 4 Birchwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Birchwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Birchwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 4 Birchwood Road has a pool.
Does 4 Birchwood Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Birchwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Birchwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Birchwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Birchwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Birchwood Road has units with air conditioning.
