3348 US Route 3 Route

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave refrigerator

HEAT INCLUDED! Looking for the perfect spot with lots of room inside and out. This property also offers private waterfront with mountain views. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 1st floor, with an updated Kitchen with newer top of the line appliances and an open dining/Living room with a large window overlooking the Brook, fields and Mountains. The upper floor has 2 large rooms and a 3/4 bath, really a lot of space here. Rent includes heat, hot water, plowing, landscaping and parking. NO PETS.. NO SMOKING. Good Credit and Great References required. Just down the road from Mirror Lake and Exit 30 off I-93.