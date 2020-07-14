All apartments in Grafton County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 PM

3348 US Route 3 Route

3348 Daniel Webster Highway · (603) 236-3636
Location

3348 Daniel Webster Highway, Grafton County, NH 03285

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2149 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HEAT INCLUDED! Looking for the perfect spot with lots of room inside and out. This property also offers private waterfront with mountain views. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 1st floor, with an updated Kitchen with newer top of the line appliances and an open dining/Living room with a large window overlooking the Brook, fields and Mountains. The upper floor has 2 large rooms and a 3/4 bath, really a lot of space here. Rent includes heat, hot water, plowing, landscaping and parking. NO PETS.. NO SMOKING. Good Credit and Great References required. Just down the road from Mirror Lake and Exit 30 off I-93.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have any available units?
3348 US Route 3 Route has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3348 US Route 3 Route have?
Some of 3348 US Route 3 Route's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 US Route 3 Route currently offering any rent specials?
3348 US Route 3 Route is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 US Route 3 Route pet-friendly?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route offer parking?
Yes, 3348 US Route 3 Route offers parking.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have a pool?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route does not have a pool.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have accessible units?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3348 US Route 3 Route have units with air conditioning?
No, 3348 US Route 3 Route does not have units with air conditioning.
