****Weekly Summer Rental****Sunshine filled first floor condo right at the waters edge. Sandy beach just steps out the door. This rental comes equipped with washer/dryer, large screened porch, 2 flat screen televisions and a full kitchen. 2 bedrooms all on the first floor with a queen bed in the master, a set of bunks with an additional twin bed in the second bedroom. This condo is great for guests that prefer everything on one level. Relax on the porch or in the living room to enjoy the beautiful lake view. Sleeps 6. Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed.