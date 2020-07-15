All apartments in Grafton County
2 Buskey Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2 Buskey Circle

2 Buskey Circle · (603) 448-8808
Location

2 Buskey Circle, Grafton County, NH 03755

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Buskey Circle · Avail. Aug 5

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities
Available August 5th

On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.
Lower level has kitchen. Large front entrance. Livingroom with fireplace. Dining room leads out to large deck with large yard. Beautiful hardwood floors.
Full kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher, lots of cupboards and counter space.

2nd floor has 3 BR and full bath with W&D. Carpeted floors.
Full unfinished basement. Propane forced hot water heat - baseboard heat.

Tenant responsible for all utilities including Heat, HW, Electric, mowing & plowing, cable/internet/phone, and trash removal.

$2850 monthly plus all utilities. $2850 Security Deposit.
No pets. No Smoking.

Rental application required, $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.

Real Property Management Beacon Management
1 School St - OFFICE
Lebanon, NH
603-448-8808

Visit our website for status updates and more available rentals! www.rpmbeacon.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

