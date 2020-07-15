Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities

Available August 5th



On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.

Lower level has kitchen. Large front entrance. Livingroom with fireplace. Dining room leads out to large deck with large yard. Beautiful hardwood floors.

Full kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher, lots of cupboards and counter space.



2nd floor has 3 BR and full bath with W&D. Carpeted floors.

Full unfinished basement. Propane forced hot water heat - baseboard heat.



Tenant responsible for all utilities including Heat, HW, Electric, mowing & plowing, cable/internet/phone, and trash removal.



$2850 monthly plus all utilities. $2850 Security Deposit.

No pets. No Smoking.



Rental application required, $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.



Real Property Management Beacon Management

1 School St - OFFICE

Lebanon, NH

603-448-8808



Visit our website for status updates and more available rentals! www.rpmbeacon.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862263)