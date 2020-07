Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental****True New England Waterfront Cottage on Newfound Lake! Sandy beach steps right out the the door. Bring your boat or favorite watercraft, rental comes with dock and slip. Floating swim raft and crystal clear water, bring your sand pails and get ready for a wonderful week or two in this incredible waterfront location. Sleeps 6. 2 bedrooms, first bedroom has a full bed and second bedroom has a set of bunk beds. The screened porch has a twin bed and the living room has a double Murphy bed. Boat trailer parking available on site. Restriction do apply on day guests. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.