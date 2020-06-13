Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NH with balcony

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
21 East Bow Street
21 East Bow Street, Franklin, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Newly renovated single family right across from the Winnipesaukee river! Location is great for walking to local amenities, coffee shop, park, walking trails and restaurants! Plenty of space on the first floor with large living room, master and
Results within 5 miles of Franklin

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive
30 Great Falls Drive, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
255 Pikes Point Road
255 Pikes Point Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,170
3200 sqft
Gorgeous summer rental on Newfound Lake. This Contemporary Cape Style lake house is situated on the south end of the lake and set on its own peninsula with over 400' of waterfront. Very private with gorgeous views. Sleeps 10.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
76 Shore Drive
76 Shore Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****This is truly a gem! Renovated 3 bedroom cottage a few feet from the beautiful waters of Newfound Lake. Cottage is located directly on Avery-Crouse Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
38 Shore Drive
38 Shore Drive, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath New England Style Cottage located directly across the street from crystal clean Newfound Lake! Beach goers delight is the best way to describe the location of this wonderful vacation rental

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
208 West Shore Road
208 West Shore Road, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2168 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Stunning waterfront condo on Newfound Lake. 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit has incredible lake views, private deck, gas grill and large sandy beach. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbury Drive
61 Woodbury Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2283 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Beautiful End Unit in the back row at Manor Estates! Come enjoy 680 feet of sandy beach on crystal clear Newfound Lake. Large deck with lake views in a private setting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7 Sable Drive
7 Sable Rd, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
624 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Charming hillside condo with views of Newfound Lake from your deck. Modern and nicely decorated. Just a short walk to the private shared sandy beach on beautiful Newfound Lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
210 West Shore Road
210 West Shore Road, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Sunshine filled first floor condo right at the waters edge. Sandy beach just steps out the door. This rental comes equipped with washer/dryer, large screened porch, 2 flat screen televisions and a full kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
111 Camp Greenwood Path
111 Greenwood Path, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Adorable cottage sitting a few feet away from a private shared sandy beach. Two bedroom, first bedroom has a queen bed the second bedroom has a bunk bed with twin above and bottom full size. Living room has a futon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Pasquaney Shores Drive
17 Pasquaney Shores Drive, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****True New England Waterfront Cottage on Newfound Lake! Sandy beach steps right out the the door. Bring your boat or favorite watercraft, rental comes with dock and slip.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Franklin, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franklin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

