Apartment List
/
NH
/
lebanon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:25 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12
299 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12 Available 08/10/20 2BR/2.5BA - $2200 plus utilities - Lebanon, NH 2BR/2.5BA Town home $2200 plus utilities Available August 10th Situated in the lovely Reed Ct. Town homes among 23 other units.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2680 Hartford Ave Unit #15
2680 Hartford Avenue, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1682 sqft
2680 Hartford Ave Unit #15 Available 08/17/20 3BR/2.5BA $2250 plus utilities - WRJ, VT 3BR/2.5BA $2250 plus utilities Available August 17th Nice open floor plan with comfortable-sized rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Buskey Circle
2 Buskey Circle, Grafton County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities Available August 5th On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Deer Run
20 Deer Run, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
WEEKLY summer vacation rental on Eastman Lake available July 1st! $1,400 per week! This charming contemporary home features an open concept living space with high ceilings on the main level and a loft with two bedrooms on the upper level.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Pioneer Point
14 Pioneer Point, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2010 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Fairway Drive
1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1417 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Covered Bridge Lane
831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2494 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Troon Drive
24 Troon Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Pleasant Drive
18 Pleasant Dr, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 IN EASTMAN. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply. Non-smoking unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Bright Slope Way
3 Bright Slope Way, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
LONG TERM, UNFURNISHED RENTAL: Open concept house with wood floors, newer appliances, propane heaters, tile,hardwood flooring and in a quiet location. Come and take a look!
City Guide for Lebanon, NH

Put on your stethoscope. The community of Lebanon is home to both the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as well as the Dartmouth Medical School, creating the biggest major medical facility from Boston, Massachusetts, to Burlington, Vermont.

Lebanon is a small city located in the county of Grafton, in western New Hampshire just south of Hanover and the Connecticut River. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at around 13,000 people. Along with the cities of Hanover and White River Junction, Lebanon is also the center of the metro area in the upper Connecticut River Valley. While the rivers provide trails, views, and wildlife, this town has a lot of culture too, from live theater to museums. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lebanon, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lebanon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lebanon Apartments with Balconies
Lebanon Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Keene, NHFranklin, NH
Plymouth, NHBarre, VT
Laconia, NHConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Keene State College