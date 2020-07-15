11 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH with balconies
Put on your stethoscope. The community of Lebanon is home to both the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as well as the Dartmouth Medical School, creating the biggest major medical facility from Boston, Massachusetts, to Burlington, Vermont.
Lebanon is a small city located in the county of Grafton, in western New Hampshire just south of Hanover and the Connecticut River. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at around 13,000 people. Along with the cities of Hanover and White River Junction, Lebanon is also the center of the metro area in the upper Connecticut River Valley. While the rivers provide trails, views, and wildlife, this town has a lot of culture too, from live theater to museums. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lebanon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.