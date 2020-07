Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous summer rental on Newfound Lake. This Contemporary Cape Style lake house is situated on the south end of the lake and set on its own peninsula with over 400' of waterfront. Very private with gorgeous views. Sleeps 10. 1 King, 3 Queen and 2 Twin built-ins. Additional fees apply, including a processing fee, cleaning fee and 9% NH tax.