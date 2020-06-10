All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

21 East Bow Street

21 East Bow Street · (603) 729-3030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 East Bow Street, Franklin, NH 03235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Newly renovated single family right across from the Winnipesaukee river! Location is great for walking to local amenities, coffee shop, park, walking trails and restaurants! Plenty of space on the first floor with large living room, master and screen porch. 1st floor laundry hook-ups for ease. Great storage for in the attached shed. Perfect for bikes, kayaks and more. So much outdoor enjoyment to be had in the area especially with the new Mill City Park coming!!! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK, RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 East Bow Street have any available units?
21 East Bow Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 East Bow Street have?
Some of 21 East Bow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 East Bow Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 East Bow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 East Bow Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 East Bow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 21 East Bow Street offer parking?
No, 21 East Bow Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 East Bow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 East Bow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 East Bow Street have a pool?
No, 21 East Bow Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 East Bow Street have accessible units?
No, 21 East Bow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 East Bow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 East Bow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 East Bow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 East Bow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
