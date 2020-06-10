21 East Bow Street

Amenities

Newly renovated single family right across from the Winnipesaukee river! Location is great for walking to local amenities, coffee shop, park, walking trails and restaurants! Plenty of space on the first floor with large living room, master and screen porch. 1st floor laundry hook-ups for ease. Great storage for in the attached shed. Perfect for bikes, kayaks and more. So much outdoor enjoyment to be had in the area especially with the new Mill City Park coming!!! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK, RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.