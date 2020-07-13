/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
20 Apartments for rent in East Merrimack, NH with pool
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 1 mile of East Merrimack
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Burberry Ct
3 Burberry Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
Available 08/18/20 SPACIOUS Birches TOWNHOUSE W/2 Bedrooms PLUS LOFT - Property Id: 319545 QUIET, secluded, & friendly RESIDENTIAL neighborhood INTERIOR FEATURES * Bright; stunning unit with lots of windows * Remodeled kitchen w/new soft-close
Results within 5 miles of East Merrimack
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
Results within 10 miles of East Merrimack
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North End
33 Andrew St #20
33 Andrew St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
790 sqft
Nicely maintained unit at North End Estates. This unit has an updated kitchen, and includes heat, water, sewer, and community amenities. There is an outdoor pool to enjoy in the hot summer months, and the location is excellent.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
167 Eastern Avenue
167 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAHooksett, NHMilton, MAWolfeboro, NH