Last updated July 22 2020

31 Apartments for rent in Derry, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 Unit Available
93 West Broadway Street
93 W Broadway, Derry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
One bedroom apartment for lease in Derry.

1 Unit Available
11 Oak Street
11 Oak Street, Derry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
NEXT SHOWINGS July 24 4:30P M to 6:30 PM. Centrality located in Downtown Derry on a nice quiet side street of well maintained homes. Second floor unit in a well maintained two family property.

1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.

1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, one full, three quarter, and one half bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.

1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Derry

1 Unit Available
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4
1 Colonial Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
792 sqft
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Windham Gorgeous Garden Condo with Garage - Available August 1st! Looking for a nice a spacious Garden style condo- All newly remodeled with a 1 car garage space and washer/dryer hookup? We have a great

1 Unit Available
398 N. Main Street
398 North Main Street, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Rare Single-Family rental centrally located in Salem, NH. Short commute to major highways & shopping. Avoid the hustle and bustle of apartment living in this cozy, 2 bedroom home. Tenant to pay all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.

1 Unit Available
49 haven Drive
49 Haven Dr, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1518 sqft
Beautiful private corner lot surrounded by trees on over 2 acres of land in quiet neighborhood. Enter into 1 of 2 driveways and into a 2 car garage with the click of a button.

1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 Unit Available
24 Orchard View Drive
24 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH
Studio
$550
379 sqft
Gorgeous, updated office rental space shared with well-known local esthetician. Room is 13'9" x 11' with a/c, heat, electric, wifi and coffee bar included! Shared space includes Unit 6's front desk, reception area, hallway and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Verified

$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,805
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,732
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 Unit Available
Southside
16 Purdue Street
16 Purdue Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a lovely east side neighborhood in Manchester. Great floorplan, large dining area and kitchen, family room, and 1st floor bedroom. 2nd floor is open to a loft, and then another 2 more bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

1 Unit Available
76 Pinecrest Rd
76 Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to rent a four bedroom, 2000 sqft home in sought after Litchfield! Experience two levels of cool living with central air conditioning and dual climate zones for upstairs and down.

1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
390 Cedar Street
390 Cedar Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1578 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been freshly painted, hardwood floors refinished, new appliances and 2 off street parking spaces.

1 Unit Available
45 Derry Street
45 Derry Street, Hudson, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Nice 2 room 1 bedroom washer dryer included. All Utilities included, ,yard, parking for 2 vehicles close to everything. Pets under 10lbs negotiable., Walk to all shops. Only good credit and job, non smokers. Broker interest.

1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

1 Unit Available
Eaton Heights
296 Maryland Avenue
296 Maryland Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, IMMACULATE, SPACIOUS, SUNNY 2-BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR APT. IN GREAT NORTHEAST RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB/STEVEN'S POND, very convenient to highways, shopping.

1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.
City Guide for Derry, NH

"I might say the core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm down the road a mile or two from Derry Village" -Robert Frost, poet

Derry is almost 37 square miles in area. More than two-thirds of the people live in the downtown center of town. Once Interstate 93 was built, just clipping the southern end of the town, this area also started building up, especially with condominium complexes for commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Derry, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

