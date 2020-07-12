9 Apartments for rent in Concord, NH with parking

What a cool, historic town you’re moving to! Concord, founded in 1733, is the New Hampshire state capital and home to many historic points of interest. Now let’s start sifting through these apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Preserving history while making Concord a comfortable and thriving city seems to be a goal of the local civic organizations around here, and they’re doing a fine job. The downtown area boasts interesting shopping and dining among historical sites, while the surrounding countryside is replete with the natural beauty of mountains and state parks. There’s plenty of employment in the government and the health care industry is booming. Wherever you look, Concord is hitting its stride in one area or another. Lucky you!

The rental apartments located adjacent to the city center will have more historical charm than newer developments further from the downtown area. Occasionally, you’ll also be able to find rental homes in this area. Living in the city center will put you within walking distance to the downtown’s charming historic district, as well as its unique urban shopping, dining and nightlife. Rents in this portion of town can be a bit high, generally ranging from $800 to $1200, depending on apartment size.

Just west of downtown, you’ll find some nice rentals around the university. If you’re looking for rental shares, studio apartments for rent or short-term leases, check out this area.

The areas around the Steeplegate Mall, Concord Heights and East Concord have seen a lot of new development in recent years. Here, you’ll find apartment complexes and condominiums that come as close to luxury as Concord has to offer. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to suburban-type shopping outlets, like large box stores and chain restaurants. Many of these apartment rentals also feature amenities like gyms and clubhouses. Prices in these regions of town generally range from $650 to $800.

The further outside of the city limits you go, the easier you’ll find inexpensive apartments. Some development on the southern side of town has less expensive housing, though the prices are still relatively high for a city of Concord’s size. Expect to pay between $600 and $800 for any apartment located in the more rural parts of town.

One major hassle with your Concord apartment search will be the dearth of pet-friendly rentals on the market. Many apartments strictly do not allow pets of any kind, while some may allow only cats. If you’re looking for a dog friendly place, you may have to settle in a more expensive apartment and be willing to shell out up to $500 for the additional pet deposit.

So welcome to Concord! With respect for its rich history, this New Hampshire capital city has become a thriving, desirable New England city. Happy hunting! See more