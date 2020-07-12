Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Concord, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Concord apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Ormond Street
5 Ormond Street, Concord, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1549 sqft
Historic rental in the Heights of Concord. This is not your typical antique home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout (covered by laminate for protection in photos). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of storage in the 2-stall garage and basement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.
Results within 1 mile of Concord

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
172 North Main Street
172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1386 sqft
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 Old Turnpike Road
20 Old Turnpike Road, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
For lease is this cute & efficient 1 bedroom & 1 bath ranch style home. Walk out basement could easily be used for additional living space if needed. Situated on a great 3 acre lot and being offered at $1100.00 per month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.
City Guide for Concord, NH

What a cool, historic town you’re moving to! Concord, founded in 1733, is the New Hampshire state capital and home to many historic points of interest. Now let’s start sifting through these apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Preserving history while making Concord a comfortable and thriving city seems to be a goal of the local civic organizations around here, and they’re doing a fine job. The downtown area boasts interesting shopping and dining among historical sites, while the surrounding countryside is replete with the natural beauty of mountains and state parks. There’s plenty of employment in the government and the health care industry is booming. Wherever you look, Concord is hitting its stride in one area or another. Lucky you!

The rental apartments located adjacent to the city center will have more historical charm than newer developments further from the downtown area. Occasionally, you’ll also be able to find rental homes in this area. Living in the city center will put you within walking distance to the downtown’s charming historic district, as well as its unique urban shopping, dining and nightlife. Rents in this portion of town can be a bit high, generally ranging from $800 to $1200, depending on apartment size.

Just west of downtown, you’ll find some nice rentals around the university. If you’re looking for rental shares, studio apartments for rent or short-term leases, check out this area.

The areas around the Steeplegate Mall, Concord Heights and East Concord have seen a lot of new development in recent years. Here, you’ll find apartment complexes and condominiums that come as close to luxury as Concord has to offer. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to suburban-type shopping outlets, like large box stores and chain restaurants. Many of these apartment rentals also feature amenities like gyms and clubhouses. Prices in these regions of town generally range from $650 to $800.

The further outside of the city limits you go, the easier you’ll find inexpensive apartments. Some development on the southern side of town has less expensive housing, though the prices are still relatively high for a city of Concord’s size. Expect to pay between $600 and $800 for any apartment located in the more rural parts of town.

One major hassle with your Concord apartment search will be the dearth of pet-friendly rentals on the market. Many apartments strictly do not allow pets of any kind, while some may allow only cats. If you’re looking for a dog friendly place, you may have to settle in a more expensive apartment and be willing to shell out up to $500 for the additional pet deposit.

So welcome to Concord! With respect for its rich history, this New Hampshire capital city has become a thriving, desirable New England city. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Concord, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Concord apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

