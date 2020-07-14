Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE 68123 Southwest Bellevue
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 2-3204 · Avail. now
$911
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2-1213 · Avail. now
$1,180
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
Unit 2-2221 · Avail. now
$1,180
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
Unit 2-3209 · Avail. now
$1,180
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tregaon Senior.
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
media room
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect. From our comfortable floor plans to our complimentary shuttle service, designed with you in mind. Our gorgeous clubhouse is complete with a large dining room, private meeting room, fitness center with billiards, computer lab, beauty salon and barber shop. A HOME you deserve with the SERVICE you expect at a price you can AFFORD.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water