Sarpy County, NE
Tregaon Senior
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Tregaon Senior

2915 Greenwald Street · (402) 382-6276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE 68123
Southwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-3204 · Avail. now

$911

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-1213 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 2-2221 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 2-3209 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tregaon Senior.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
media room
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect. From our comfortable floor plans to our complimentary shuttle service, designed with you in mind. Our gorgeous clubhouse is complete with a large dining room, private meeting room, fitness center with billiards, computer lab, beauty salon and barber shop. A HOME you deserve with the SERVICE you expect at a price you can AFFORD.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 20% of rent - per home
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tregaon Senior have any available units?
Tregaon Senior has 14 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tregaon Senior have?
Some of Tregaon Senior's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tregaon Senior currently offering any rent specials?
Tregaon Senior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tregaon Senior pet-friendly?
Yes, Tregaon Senior is pet friendly.
Does Tregaon Senior offer parking?
Yes, Tregaon Senior offers parking.
Does Tregaon Senior have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tregaon Senior does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tregaon Senior have a pool?
No, Tregaon Senior does not have a pool.
Does Tregaon Senior have accessible units?
Yes, Tregaon Senior has accessible units.
Does Tregaon Senior have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tregaon Senior has units with dishwashers.
Does Tregaon Senior have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tregaon Senior has units with air conditioning.
