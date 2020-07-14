Tregaon Senior

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access media room

Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect. From our comfortable floor plans to our complimentary shuttle service, designed with you in mind. Our gorgeous clubhouse is complete with a large dining room, private meeting room, fitness center with billiards, computer lab, beauty salon and barber shop. A HOME you deserve with the SERVICE you expect at a price you can AFFORD.