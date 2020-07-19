12559 S 81st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Shadow Lake 2-Story - Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home! Open concept and large windows bring light to every corner. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and pantry. Separate main floor laundry and mud room off the large 3 car garage. There are 4 bedrooms located on the upper level and fully finished basement which has tons of storage. Master bedroom has sitting room and large walk-in closet as well as a large attached bathroom. Fenced back yard. Make your appointment to see this home today! Sorry, no pets allowed at this property please. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to the highway and just minutes from Offutt. ***24-hr notice required on all showings***. MOVE IN AVAILABILITY DATE IS FLEXIBLE!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4436107)