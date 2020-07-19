All apartments in Sarpy County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12559 S 81st St

12559 South 81st Street · (402) 292-5111
Location

12559 South 81st Street, Sarpy County, NE 68046

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12559 S 81st St · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3640 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Shadow Lake 2-Story - Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home! Open concept and large windows bring light to every corner. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and pantry. Separate main floor laundry and mud room off the large 3 car garage. There are 4 bedrooms located on the upper level and fully finished basement which has tons of storage. Master bedroom has sitting room and large walk-in closet as well as a large attached bathroom. Fenced back yard. Make your appointment to see this home today! Sorry, no pets allowed at this property please. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to the highway and just minutes from Offutt. ***24-hr notice required on all showings***. MOVE IN AVAILABILITY DATE IS FLEXIBLE!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4436107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12559 S 81st St have any available units?
12559 S 81st St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12559 S 81st St have?
Some of 12559 S 81st St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12559 S 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
12559 S 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12559 S 81st St pet-friendly?
No, 12559 S 81st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarpy County.
Does 12559 S 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 12559 S 81st St offers parking.
Does 12559 S 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12559 S 81st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12559 S 81st St have a pool?
No, 12559 S 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 12559 S 81st St have accessible units?
No, 12559 S 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 12559 S 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12559 S 81st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12559 S 81st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12559 S 81st St does not have units with air conditioning.
