2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ralston, NE
1 Unit Available
4732 South 77th Avenue, Apt. 4
4732 South 77th Avenue, Ralston, NE
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom apartment in Ralston - close to 72nd and L, with great interstate access. Secured interior entry and off street parking. Rent is $795 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except hot water.
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
$
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
$
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$735
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
$
35 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
15 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
8 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
$
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$873
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
$
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
$
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
20 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$805
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
2 Units Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
8 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
650 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.