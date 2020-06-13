Apartment List
NE
/
plattsmouth
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Plattsmouth, NE with balcony


Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
1712 4th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to the elementary school, park, fishing pond and church. These spacious floor plans feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and updated appliances. On-site clubhouse, garage and green space provided. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Plattsmouth

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3706 Buccaneer Blvd
3706 Buccaneer Boulevard, Cass County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3706 Buccaneer Blvd Available 07/20/20 Home For Rent In Plattsmouth! - Great 3 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Wooded lot no neighbors behind the home. Fantastic landscape with walk out basement and nice deck.
Results within 10 miles of Plattsmouth
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Bellevue
27 Units Available
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Bellevue
12 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2932 Leawood Drive
2932 Leawood Drive, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2954 sqft
2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2707 Lynnwood Dr.
2707 Lynnwood Drive, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3000 sqft
2707 Lynnwood Dr. Available 08/03/20 Bellevue Ranch For Rent! - Large ranch in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms for an office and workout space. Covered large patio, 3 car garage and much more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
13704 S 28th Circle
13704 South 28th Circle, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2489 sqft
13704 S 28th Circle Available 06/19/20 Oakhurst Ranch - WELCOME HOME! Spacious Ranch style with fully finished walk out basement. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Electric fireplace in the living room. This home sits on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plattsmouth, NE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plattsmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

