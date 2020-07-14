Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Nestled into a quiet neighborhood, Parkview Apartments offers numerous amenities, while providing a quiet and spacious place to call home. Located within walking distance of Memorial Park and the Plattsmouth Community Center, our community provides spacious floor plans, large closets and on-site laundry. We’d love to show you all Parkview Apartments has to offer. Stop in for a tour today.