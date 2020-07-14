All apartments in Plattsmouth
Find more places like Parkview Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plattsmouth, NE
/
Parkview Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Parkview Apartments

1712 4th Ave · (402) 298-5095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plattsmouth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1712 4th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712-204 · Avail. Sep 14

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1724-212 · Avail. Aug 14

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Nestled into a quiet neighborhood, Parkview Apartments offers numerous amenities, while providing a quiet and spacious place to call home. Located within walking distance of Memorial Park and the Plattsmouth Community Center, our community provides spacious floor plans, large closets and on-site laundry. We’d love to show you all Parkview Apartments has to offer. Stop in for a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per appliacnt
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 non refundable admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Dog breed restrictions and no more than 100lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Apartments have any available units?
Parkview Apartments has 2 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkview Apartments have?
Some of Parkview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkview Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkview Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Plattsmouth 2 BedroomsPlattsmouth 3 Bedrooms
Plattsmouth Apartments with BalconyPlattsmouth Apartments with Garage
Plattsmouth Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEPapillion, NE
Fremont, NEGretna, NEBlair, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity