Apartment List
/
NE
/
la vista
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

79 Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE with pool

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$680
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
32 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
$690
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102
12788 Deauville Drive, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
DEAUVILLE CONDO IN MILLARD **AVAILABLE NOW** - Located in Millard off of Q and Deauville Streets in the Deauville Condominiums, this condo unit is equipped with living room with fireplace, complete kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and garage.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$753
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$852
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.

July 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

La Vista rents decline sharply over the past month

La Vista rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased significantly by 4.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Vista stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,069 for a two-bedroom. La Vista's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    La Vista rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in La Vista, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. La Vista is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • La Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,069 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While La Vista's rents rose significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in La Vista than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in La Vista.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Vista 1 BedroomsLa Vista 2 BedroomsLa Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vista 3 BedroomsLa Vista Apartments with Balcony
    La Vista Apartments with GarageLa Vista Apartments with GymLa Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Vista Apartments with Parking
    La Vista Apartments with PoolLa Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vista Furnished ApartmentsLa Vista Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
    Council Bluffs, IAPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
    Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
    Midland University