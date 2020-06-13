Apartment List
/
NE
/
la vista
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$949
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8216 South 66th Avenue
8216 South 66th Avenue, La Vista, NE
A Non-smoking home w/hrdwd flrs, spacious foyer. A fnBsmt w/4th BR, 3rd bath, storage & HUGE Fam Rm w/crnr FP,. An open kitchen w/bkfst bar, pantry, & flows into the great room w/FP& brick hearth! No Pets Allowed..
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13010 Gertrude St
13010 Gertrude Street, Chalco, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Millard! - Property Id: 286557 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the beloved Millard area. Nice HUGE yard for your BBQ's in the summertime. Check this property out before it is gone! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
South Papillion
1 Unit Available
Village at Papillion
1605 Barrington Pkwy, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Village at Papillion in Papillion, Nebraska! Our spacious two, three and four bedroom apartments feature individual entrances and are conveniently located near Offutt Air Force Base, schools, shopping and a hospital, The Village at Papillion

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16137 Cottonwood Street
16137 Cottonwood Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
This beautiful modern, newer contraction, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is located in Millard near Wehrspann Lake recreation area. Available to clean, qualified, responsible, non smoking tenant and is available now for move in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morton Meadows
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
5408 Poppleton Ave
5408 Poppleton Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1826 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Property! - Property Id: 283787 This home has AMAZING character! Beautifully UPDATED bathroom on main floor. Walk up attic is finished for a large master bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spyglass Hill
1 Unit Available
10909 LEAVENWORTH ST
10909 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
Huge house - over 2,000 sqft in finished area, convenient location and private backyard - Excellent ranch home in fabulous condition. 4 bed/2 bath, Convenient location, close to school, interstate, and stores.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harvey Oaks
1 Unit Available
15565 Shirley Circle
15565 Shirley Circle, Omaha, NE
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15565 Shirley Circle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7766 Lakeview St
7766 Lakeview Street, Ralston, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1786 sqft
Available 05/10/20 Ralston Area!! - Property Id: 243367 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com We will start showing this property on March 16th, 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1240 S 109th Street
1240 South 109th Street, Omaha, NE
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1240 S 109th Street in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1318 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$860
946 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

La Vista rents increased significantly over the past month

La Vista rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up sharply by 6.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Vista stand at $862 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. La Vista's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    La Vista rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased sharply in La Vista, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. La Vista is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • La Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,078 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 6.3% rise in La Vista.
    • While La Vista's rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in La Vista than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in La Vista.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Vista 1 BedroomsLa Vista 2 BedroomsLa Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vista 3 BedroomsLa Vista Apartments with Balcony
    La Vista Apartments with GarageLa Vista Apartments with GymLa Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Vista Apartments with Parking
    La Vista Apartments with PoolLa Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vista Furnished ApartmentsLa Vista Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
    Council Bluffs, IAPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
    Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
    Midland University