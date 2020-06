Amenities

Gretna two bed with Washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 231560



Located in Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and dryer also included! Conveniently located just South of Highway 370 and 204th St and right next to a Park! Please call or text at 402-208-0351 to schedule a tour or questions.

Rent 800-850

Amenities

* All appliances included

* Washer/Dryer

* Off Street Parking

* Gretna Area

* Neighborhood Parks Nearby

* Pet Friendly

* Large Open Floor plan

Terms

* Rent: $850

* Security Deposit: $500

Pet Policy

* Cats allowed

* Dogs allowed

* Garage for rent as well.

Contact Shelley 402-208-0351

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231560

(RLNE5740904)