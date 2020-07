Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow style house with an additional non-conforming bedroom in the basement. Nice corner lot with off-street parking, just a short distance to downtown Blair businesses. Window air conditioning, stove and fridge included. NO washer/dryer hookups on site.



NO SMOKING. Pets will be considered for an additional monthly fee.



