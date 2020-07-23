All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 7001 S 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, NE
/
7001 S 33rd Street
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

7001 S 33rd Street

7001 South 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7001 South 33rd Street, Bellevue, NE 68147
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7001 S 33rd Street Available 08/14/20 Bellevue Raised Ranch - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, raised ranch has neutral paint and carpet throughout. The basement is partially finished. Large sunroom off the kitchen and fully fenced backyard, plenty of room to entertain. Easy access to highways and just minutes from Offutt AFB. Pets allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. ***24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL SHOWINGS***

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

(RLNE4384431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 S 33rd Street have any available units?
7001 S 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, NE.
What amenities does 7001 S 33rd Street have?
Some of 7001 S 33rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 S 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7001 S 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 S 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 S 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 S 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 S 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St
Bellevue, NE 68157
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr
Bellevue, NE 68123
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg
Bellevue, NE 68123
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct
Bellevue, NE 68005
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Apartments with GaragesBellevue Apartments with Parking
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest BellevueNorthwest Bellevue
Central Bellevue

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue UniversityIowa Western Community College
Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health