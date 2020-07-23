Amenities

7001 S 33rd Street Available 08/14/20 Bellevue Raised Ranch - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, raised ranch has neutral paint and carpet throughout. The basement is partially finished. Large sunroom off the kitchen and fully fenced backyard, plenty of room to entertain. Easy access to highways and just minutes from Offutt AFB. Pets allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. ***24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL SHOWINGS***



(RLNE4384431)