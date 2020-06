Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This sweet apartment is located in a QUIET 4-plex building that is conveniently located 2 blocks away from the new Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). 2BR/1BA unit with washer-dryer on-site for tenant use. Rent includes all utilities except for electricity and cable/internet. Move-in ready now. Hurry before someone else takes it!