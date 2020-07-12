All apartments in Minot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Crossings at the Bluffs

1315 35th Ave SE · (701) 922-5064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 35th Avenue SE #205 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1325 35th Avenue SE #202 · Avail. Aug 6

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1325 35th Avenue SE #105 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings at the Bluffs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossings at the Bluffs have any available units?
Crossings at the Bluffs has 5 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crossings at the Bluffs have?
Some of Crossings at the Bluffs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings at the Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings at the Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings at the Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings at the Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Crossings at the Bluffs offers parking.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossings at the Bluffs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs have a pool?
No, Crossings at the Bluffs does not have a pool.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs have accessible units?
No, Crossings at the Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings at the Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
Does Crossings at the Bluffs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossings at the Bluffs has units with air conditioning.
