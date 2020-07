Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bike storage cc payments e-payments game room guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Cardinal Point. The most luxurious apartment community in Grand Forks ND.



Cardinal Point Apartments offers luxury without the responsibilities of ownership. Located in the desirable South end of Grand Forks, Cardinal Point is minutes from all the newest shopping and dinning. Close proximiety to the University of North Dakota and across the street from Ulland Park and Kings Walk Golf Course make Cardinal Point the ideal location.



With state of the art amenities and high-end finishes, Cardinal Point is ready for you to call home!