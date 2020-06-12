All apartments in Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC
24 W Greensboro Street
Last updated June 12 2020

24 W Greensboro Street

24 West Greensboro Street · (910) 679-4082
Location

24 West Greensboro Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
Wrightsville Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 W Greensboro Street · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Lower Level, 1 Bedroom Apartment Near Johnnie Mercer's Pier, Includes Utilities and Off Street Parking! - Cute, lower level,1 bedroom apartment on W. Greensboro Street, near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Wrightsville Beach. Available for a long term lease! Apartment features a nice sized living area, with a full kitchen, including a dishwasher and fenced back yard area. Apartment is located right off "the Loop" and is a very short walk to the beach. Rent includes off street parking for 2 cars, water, sewer, trash and gas included. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenant responsible for their own power account. Call Wrightsville Sands Realty to schedule a viewing with one of our agents today (910) 679-4082.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

