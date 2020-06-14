Apartment List
/
NC
/
winterville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC with garage

Winterville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Tabard Rd.
650 Tabard Road, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1982 sqft
650 Tabard Rd. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON- CANTERBURY SUBDIVISION - 3BR/3BA Home located in the desired Canterbury subdivision. Features a 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, large wired building in the back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
455 Marlboro Drive
455 Marlboro Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with single attached garage and workshop! Backyard is fenced and there is a screened in back patio! Cozy fireplace in the great room, bonus room, bedrooms have walk in closets! Available July 10th!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
105 Emily Drive
105 Emily Drive, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit with large open living/dining area with fireplace. Galley kitchen with large pantry/laundry room. Master bedroom features large walk in closet with separate vanity and shower/toilet area.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Harell Street
212 Harrell Street, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2653 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenville features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3916 B Nantucket Rd
3916 B Nantucket Rd, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1417 sqft
3 bed Duplex close to Hospital - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Bent Creek Subdivision close to the Hospital and many major attractions around Greenville. Duplex has many upgrades including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3704 Nantucket Road
3704 Nantucket Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move-in ready in the Medical District-Very Close to Vidant, Brody school of medicine and minutes from Greenville Mall. Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath all on one level located in popular Bent Creek.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3601 Taberna Drive
3601 Taberna Drive, Pitt County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2683 sqft
Great floor plan with 3br. down and one bedroom, bonus room and full bath upstairs!Large MBR and wallk-in closet. Three baths in all. Big eat-in kitchen with bar. Huge walk-in attic storage. Front porch, raised patio. Fenced back yard. Dbl.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Minutes from Vidant, BRAND NEW home in a sought after neighborhood.3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor-plan offering Spacious Great-room with Gas Logs Fireplace opens to the Kitchen w/ Large Raised Bar Area & SS Appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3404 Ellsworth Drive
3404 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1356 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENIENT TO VIDANT MEDICAL CENTER...VERY NICE ONE LEVEL DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND GARAGE....

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
231 Country Club Drive
231 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3302 sqft
Great executive rental home on Greenville Country Club Drive. The home has 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, Greatroom, Sunroom, Formal Dining, Formal Living, Laundry Room, Large Kitchen with granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, detached garage and so much more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dovedale Drive
2320 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bathrooms in popular Brook Hollow. Large living room and kitchen area, screened in patio, single car garage, screened in patio with lots of updates.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1836 Cambria Dr
1836 B Cambria Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1900 sqft
*****NEW PRICE ******Brand New unit in popular Brook Hollow!!! Stunning Interior, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex in The Villas at Cobblestone. Pets Welcome!! The unit offers Double Car Garage, Hardwoods, Tile, and Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2601 Boone Court
2601 Boone Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex close to Hospital and Medical campus. Fenced backyard with storage building, single car attached garage. Great floorplan with large rooms and high ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyngate Drive
1212 Wyngate Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Less than 1 mile to Vidant med center. Nice neighborhood. Huge double garage and fenced back yard. Hardwood Floors throughout. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. Renters Insurance Required. Move-In Today!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1006 Cortland Road
1006 Cortland Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Greenville, convenient to schools, shopping and amenties! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom single family home, fenced back yard, attached one car garage. New paint an flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3513 Holman
3513 Holman Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
New Construction. Home plan is a three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with all the bedrooms upstairs (Master with en suite bath). Home has a large master walk-in closet, walk-in shower, whirlpool tub, and double vanity sink.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winterville, NC

Winterville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Winterville 2 BedroomsWinterville 3 BedroomsWinterville Apartments with BalconyWinterville Apartments with Garage
Winterville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinterville Apartments with ParkingWinterville Apartments with Pool
Winterville Apartments with Washer-DryerWinterville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinterville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NC
Wilson, NCWashington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Pitt Community CollegeCraven Community College
East Carolina University