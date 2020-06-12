/
2 bedroom apartments
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC
1 Unit Available
224 North Street
224 North Street, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1117 sqft
This is a cute two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex located in the Winterville area. Pets are allowed with a fee. This property does accept Section 8!
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
1 Unit Available
2360 Vineyard Drive
2360 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1041 sqft
Move in ready. Charming two bedroom townhome in great area. Walk to South Central High School.Convenient location in Winterville area.
1 Unit Available
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
$
1 Unit Available
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$955
1243 sqft
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
6 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$824
1075 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
2148 Flagstone Ct L2
2148 Flagstone Ct, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1043 sqft
Cobblestone Town-home close to Hospital - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town-home close to many major attraction and Vidant medical Hospital in Cobblestone subdivision. The bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6
4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level.
1 Unit Available
87 Barnes Street
87 Barnes Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
Adorable flat in Windy Ridge. Two Bedroom, 1 Bath. Washer/Dryer included. All new flooring. Large enclosed patio with storage closet. Quiet community. Weight limit for pets.
1 Unit Available
1230 Westpointe Drive
1230 Westpointe Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1224 sqft
Convenient location to Vidant Medical Center - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with fenced patio.
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
110 N Elm Street
110 North Elm Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
Great Location!!! Only 5 blocks to the ECU Campus. Walk or bike to ECU. Very clean, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex with new flooring and paint.SHORT TERM LEASES ARE AVAILABLE.
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
503 E 3rd Street
503 E 3rd St, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. 503#3 E. 3rd Street $1,000.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This two bedroom is one of the best two bedroom, one bathroom homes that we have to offer.
1 Unit Available
1121 Turtle Creek Drive
1121 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1475 sqft
TURTLE CREEK CONDO, FIRST FLOOR UNIT
1 Unit Available
1107 Grovemont Drive
1107 Grovemont Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with easy access to Vidant Medical and Hwy 264 and Hwy 11 Bypass. Assigned parking; Pet negotiable.
1 Unit Available
4217 Pitt Street B
4217 Pitt Street, Ayden, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
768 sqft
This completely remodeled duplex in ayden comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It also includes a washer, dryer and storage unit. Hurry it wont last long! No pets allowed Please fill out application online.
1 Unit Available
2227 Locksley Woods Drive
2227 F Locksley Woods Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Fully furnished condo available! This condo is close to everything in Greenville and overlooks the pond in the back!
1 Unit Available
2915 Macgregor Down Road
2915 1 Macgregor Downs Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Biking Distance to Vidant Medical Center Like new 2 bedroom 2.5bath, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring downstairs, covered porch.
