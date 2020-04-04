All apartments in Winterville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

912 Corbett St

912 Corbett Street · (252) 756-8488
Location

912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC 28590

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville. Still close enough to be convenient to ECU Campus, Vidant Hospital, plenty of restaurants & shopping.
Welcoming & spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a garage ; 2 bonus rooms, with the absolute perfect layout. It has a larger back patio great for entertaining right off kitchen & living area that leads into a fenced in back yard.
Downstairs you have kitchen with separate dining room, bonus room perfect for an office or sitting space, living room, half bath and laundry room that leads into garage. Kitchen comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher and a full size washer & dryer.
Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Master has attached bathroom with stand in shower and large tub & walk in closet in bedroom. All bedrooms are decently sized and middle bedroom comes with built in desk, and all have walk in closets.. Large bonus room at end of house thats great for extra storage, playroom or bedroom.
Home is professionally painted corner to corner all rooms, professionally cleaned & also pressure washed on the outside. The hardwood flooring has just been professionally refinished in the entryway, dining room & downstairs bonus room. Living room, stairs and all upstairs has brand new carpet & padding. Additional photos on website.
Home is central air & gas heat.(Not city gas) Landscaping is tenant responsibility, with options.
Pet friendly with breed restrictions, non refundable 1 time pet deposit and small monthly fee.
School districts are Wintergreen Primary, AG Cox Middle & South Central High.

(RLNE5463788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Corbett St have any available units?
912 Corbett St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 Corbett St have?
Some of 912 Corbett St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Corbett St currently offering any rent specials?
912 Corbett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Corbett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Corbett St is pet friendly.
Does 912 Corbett St offer parking?
Yes, 912 Corbett St does offer parking.
Does 912 Corbett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Corbett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Corbett St have a pool?
No, 912 Corbett St does not have a pool.
Does 912 Corbett St have accessible units?
No, 912 Corbett St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Corbett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Corbett St has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Corbett St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 Corbett St has units with air conditioning.
