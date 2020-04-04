912 Corbett St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville. Still close enough to be convenient to ECU Campus, Vidant Hospital, plenty of restaurants & shopping.

Welcoming & spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a garage ; 2 bonus rooms, with the absolute perfect layout. It has a larger back patio great for entertaining right off kitchen & living area that leads into a fenced in back yard.

Downstairs you have kitchen with separate dining room, bonus room perfect for an office or sitting space, living room, half bath and laundry room that leads into garage. Kitchen comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher and a full size washer & dryer.

Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Master has attached bathroom with stand in shower and large tub & walk in closet in bedroom. All bedrooms are decently sized and middle bedroom comes with built in desk, and all have walk in closets.. Large bonus room at end of house thats great for extra storage, playroom or bedroom.

Home is professionally painted corner to corner all rooms, professionally cleaned & also pressure washed on the outside. The hardwood flooring has just been professionally refinished in the entryway, dining room & downstairs bonus room. Living room, stairs and all upstairs has brand new carpet & padding. Additional photos on website.

Home is central air & gas heat.(Not city gas) Landscaping is tenant responsibility, with options.

Pet friendly with breed restrictions, non refundable 1 time pet deposit and small monthly fee.

School districts are Wintergreen Primary, AG Cox Middle & South Central High.



(RLNE5463788)