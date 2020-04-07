Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom perfect for a kid's playroom, a game room, or just extra living space. Three bedrooms, and two fully renovated bathrooms complete the living space with beautiful laminate and tile floors throughout. Third bedroom is perfect for an office or child's bedroom but does not have a closet. Entertain on the large deck under the pergola in your private, fully fenced back yard. Great storage in the two car garage and extra storage shed! Don't wait too long, this one will be gone in a flash!



(RLNE5590098)