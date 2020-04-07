All apartments in Walnut Creek
Home
/
Walnut Creek, NC
/
303 Dobbs Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:07 AM

303 Dobbs Drive

303 Dobbs Drive · (919) 988-0518
Location

303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC 28551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Dobbs Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom perfect for a kid's playroom, a game room, or just extra living space. Three bedrooms, and two fully renovated bathrooms complete the living space with beautiful laminate and tile floors throughout. Third bedroom is perfect for an office or child's bedroom but does not have a closet. Entertain on the large deck under the pergola in your private, fully fenced back yard. Great storage in the two car garage and extra storage shed! Don't wait too long, this one will be gone in a flash!

(RLNE5590098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Dobbs Drive have any available units?
303 Dobbs Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Dobbs Drive have?
Some of 303 Dobbs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Dobbs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Dobbs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Dobbs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Dobbs Drive does offer parking.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Dobbs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Dobbs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
