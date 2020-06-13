Apartment List
/
NC
/
thomasville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
Results within 5 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Results within 10 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 East Martin Luther King Jr Dr
1408 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large home with lots of charm! Ready for move in Now! - Call TVinci Properties today to schedule a Tour: 336-870-0768 Visit our website for more information and to apply online. www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies This home has it all.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Thomasville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Thomasville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Thomasville 3 BedroomsThomasville Apartments with Balcony
Thomasville Apartments with GarageThomasville Apartments with Parking
Thomasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsThomasville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NC
Jamestown, NCRural Hall, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College