/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
404 Mathew Andrew Court
404 Mathew Andrew Court, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1499 sqft
Beautiful 2 story single family home in Swansboro, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $1375 a month, sorry no pets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
108 Hawkins Creek Lane Lane
108 Hawkins Creek Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1585 sqft
Boats and sunsets! Ever changing vistas are yours from this 1940's 3 BR, 2 bath bungalow overlooking Deer Island Creek, Hawkins Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 Spoon Bill Court
202 Spoon Bill Ct, Carteret County, NC
This Park Place beauty has plentiful room and is looking for someone to call this home! This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located minutes from Hammock Beach State Park in Swansboro! This home has over 3000 heated sq.ft.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
152 Otway Burns Drive
152 Otway Burns Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely White Oak Crossing subdivision in Swansboro. This home includes a large wrap around porch, white picket fencing, covered breeze way to double garage and comes complete with a washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Britton Lane
200 Britton Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great three bedroom with two baths. Open concept great room with laminate floors and wood fireplace. Huge front yard on corner lot. Split floor plan with master separated from other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in great room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Ash St
101 Ash Street, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 295473 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
140 Van Riggs Road
140 Van Riggs Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1268 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large wooded lot close to base. Includes a large fenced-in back yard with a 2 car side-load garage and utility sink.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
283 Sandridge Road
283 Sand Ridge Road, Onslow County, NC
Come see this Spacious one story 4 Bedroom Home on almost 3/4 of an acre. This house features an open kitchen and dining area, oversized laundry room, and LVP flooring throughout. Call now this home won't last long.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
529 Sandridge Road
529 Sand Ridge Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$927
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Near Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, minutes to the back gate of Camp Lejeune. This home is great for a growing family or those who love to entertain.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.