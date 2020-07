Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great location near the 4H Camp in Swannanoa

3 bedroom 2 bath one level house with vaulted ceiling in living and hardwood floors.

Built in 2004 approx 1400 square feet carport

$1495per month

Available now.

$40 application fee for criminal/credit check. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.